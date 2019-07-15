As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Decreased Stake; Huntsman (HUN) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.40 Million as Stock Declined

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 187,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 684,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 872,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 3.91 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 63,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,529 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 369,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Huntsman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 1.07 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc holds 470 shares. 28,716 are held by Bbva Compass Savings Bank. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 20,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 75,448 shares. Marathon Partners Equity Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kensico Mgmt owns 4.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5.66M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 25,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co owns 273,614 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lindsell Train Ltd owns 8.87M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39,578 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Yhb Advsr stated it has 56,421 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, IQV, EBAY – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why eBay Stock Rose 10% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why eBay Stock Gained 20% in January – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Making a Comeback? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 32,100 shares to 577,301 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.05 million for 20.53 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.55 million for 7.44 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.06% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Carroll Associates accumulated 0% or 58 shares. 1.20M are held by Towle Communications. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 1.26 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership holds 174,687 shares. 21,718 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Vanguard invested in 0.02% or 22.95M shares. Camarda Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 33,211 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 12,609 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Alps Advsr holds 16,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49,049 shares to 283,812 shares, valued at $39.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fednat Holding Company by 25,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).