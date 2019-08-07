As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kingstown Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $9.25 Million; Harley Davidson (HOG) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 95,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.94M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.06M, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 26,813 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 119,011 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25M for 19.17 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

