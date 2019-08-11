As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ftb Advisors Decreased Position by $1.32 Million; Legg Mason (LM) Share Value Rose While Boyar Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 35,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 159,954 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 643,165 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legg Mason Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Legg Mason Appoints Nelson Peltz And Ed Garden Of Trian Partners To Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason: Valuation Will Attract Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 353,300 shares. 25,159 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 1.17 million shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). First Personal Fincl Services reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.09% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Fiera owns 1.05 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 10,955 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 16,978 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 4,967 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corp has 10,110 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 8.00 million shares. Pinnacle Fin Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 311 shares. Windward Ca stated it has 170,944 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 185,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 731,233 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,041 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.45% stake. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 60 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 400,000 shares. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 75,371 shares. 412,039 were reported by Intl Grp. Jennison Associates Limited Com has 51,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6.13 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 4.69 million shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.76 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABC) by 11,828 shares to 57,247 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MAN).