As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Lifted Its Stake; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $823,722

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 8.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40 million, up from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 3.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $343.41. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortive (FTV) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On eBay, Pfizer And More – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Co-Diagnostics, Netflix, eBay – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 200 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 15,708 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 354,746 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 17,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sarasin Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 212,318 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1.12 million shares. Whittier Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc World Mkts Corp accumulated 317,381 shares. First Personal holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 208 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 71,791 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 10,947 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart has 18,388 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6.58M shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 1.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Haverford Tru accumulated 7,025 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 171,178 shares. Amica Mutual Co, Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,796 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,425 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 4,605 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 1,324 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roosevelt Inv Gru holds 1,456 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 15,600 are owned by Andra Ap. Oakbrook Invests Ltd reported 23,080 shares stake.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,384 shares to 229,341 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).