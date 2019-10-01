As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Cut Its Holding; American International Group Has Lifted Position in Total System Services (TSS) by $444,672 as Stock Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 7,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 356,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, down from 364,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 6.21M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 3,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 62,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, up from 59,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 5,023 are held by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0.01% or 39,203 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 132,176 shares. Beacon Financial Gru has 13,492 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Llc has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pggm Invs owns 250,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 70,668 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 40,000 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 5.57M shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 1,413 shares. Natl Asset Management owns 3,191 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 19,494 shares to 286,460 shares, valued at $28.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 64,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,695 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lindsell Train Ltd holds 6.82% or 10.17 million shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Diversified Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15,577 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt invested in 5,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 772,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 161,237 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 980,659 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 6,975 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 11,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 76,526 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,750 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 4.39 million shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.11 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.