As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lifted by $15.48 Million Its Holding; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.38 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 9,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.64 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 282,949 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29M, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boot Barn, The Greenbrier Companies, Netflix, IBM and eBay highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Similar To Uber, eBay Network Effects Offer Big Upside – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 1.78 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru holds 4,532 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,662 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.75% or 2.13M shares. 7,087 are held by Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.53% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.42% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,947 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,526 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd reported 0.35% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Whittier Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,067 shares. Boston reported 0.81% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited holds 1.95 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.17% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Timber Creek Capital Ltd has 1.48% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 770 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,283 shares to 466,993 shares, valued at $39.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 29,738 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc owns 650,627 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested in 3,562 shares. Lord Abbett Lc has 268,972 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,363 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 5,704 shares. 110,994 are held by Icon Advisers. United Capital Fin Advisers Lc stated it has 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.41 million shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Bogle Management Limited Partnership De holds 108,009 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.05% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1 shares.