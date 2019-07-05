As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Kensico Capital Management Lifted by $77.30 Million Its Position; As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Value Rose, Ariel Investments Upped by $8.87 Million Its Stake

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 164,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 848,223 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.90 million, up from 683,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 171,357 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 1.24 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 7, 2019 : CELG, CZR, X, SBUX, MDU, EBAY, BAC, SYMC, V, QQQ, NI, FDC – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, IQV, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Look For When eBay Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street’s Mixed Reaction To eBay’s Q1 – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In eBay, Consolidated Edison And MGM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.37M shares to 3.95 million shares, valued at $112.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 460,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.55M shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.