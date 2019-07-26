As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Holder Swedbank Has Upped Position; Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined

Swedbank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 14,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,879 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, up from 214,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 1.41 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 8,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,261 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.72 million, down from 380,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 344,241 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 29/03/2018 – Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Gold Mnrs Etf by 266,841 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $24.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 38,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 871,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercont Exchan (NYSE:ICE) by 81,970 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $131.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems In (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.

