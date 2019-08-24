As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Raised by $1.36 Million Its Position; Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Position in Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) by $9.14 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 661,745 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 48,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 190,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 141,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (Put) (NYSE:BBY) by 65,700 shares to 69,400 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 80,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,012 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 586,868 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hl Services Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mcf Limited Liability Co has 786 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 773,987 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Windward Management Ca reported 170,944 shares. Horizon Limited invested in 5,387 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.55% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 210,438 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 38,475 shares. Provise Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,859 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Vanguard Gp owns 63.39M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 17.05 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 7,837 shares to 413,449 shares, valued at $83.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).