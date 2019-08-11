As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose, Proshare Advisors Cut by $2.34 Million Its Position; Xencor (XNCR) Stock Rose While Redmile Group Has Decreased Stake by $1.49 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 299,376 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 63,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 783,554 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, down from 846,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 131,010 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $76.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inflarx Nv by 147,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management stated it has 8,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 7,134 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research invested in 16,289 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 42,798 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 424 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 4,404 shares. Birchview Capital LP owns 12,300 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 69,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 33,773 shares. Parametric Lc owns 46,263 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 6,526 shares or 0% of the stock. 95,160 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 30,647 shares. Bailard invested in 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Amer Grp has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 30,926 shares to 206,176 shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 24,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 44,090 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). C M Bidwell has invested 0.41% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Qs Lc invested in 0.01% or 31,744 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 404,784 shares. Moreover, Channing Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 164,787 shares. Twin Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 149,120 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 100,000 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co owns 400,000 shares. 95,994 are owned by Allstate. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 5,387 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 32,150 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.76 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.