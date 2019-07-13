As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Its Holding; Teton Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Union Bankshares New Com (UBSH) by $759,456

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 184,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.29M, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (UBSH) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 23,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 36,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.52 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.29 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SEES 2018/19 CREDIT COST OF 2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS SLIPPAGES FOR MARCH QTR WAS 100.43 BLN RUPEES; 11/03/2018 – MOHAMMAD NASR ABDEEN CEO OF ABU DHABI’S UNION NATIONAL BANK; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 26/04/2018 – PHILIPPINE UNION BANK TO USE BLOCKCHAIN FOR INTERNAL PROCESSES; 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE COMMENTS ON MEDIA REPORT ON UNION BANK; 12/04/2018 – Barry Wellins Joins Union Bank as San Diego Regional Director of Private Banking; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 10,929 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 510 shares. Matrix Asset New York stated it has 1.54% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Shelton Capital holds 0.37% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3,459 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communication holds 32,150 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 218,200 shares. 159,954 are held by Ftb. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.14% or 216,247 shares. 7.04 million are held by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.59% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8.00 million shares. Mraz Amerine Associate holds 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,365 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 0.3% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 353,099 were reported by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Strategic Glob Limited Liability owns 101,533 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay Historically Adds to Post-Market Earnings Moves in Next Day’s Regular Session – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FDN, EBAY, TWTR, VRSN: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Making a Comeback? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “eBay hopes to upstage Amazon Prime Day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 243,995 shares to 570,426 shares, valued at $31.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 26,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Change Name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Access National Bank – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Loan Portfolio and Creation of Marine Finance Division – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2018.