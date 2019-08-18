As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Cohen Lawrence B Has Raised Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $752,518

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 31.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 64,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 138,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 202,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 4.21M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teradyne (TER) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: eBay, Intel and Mohawk Industries – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “eBay Has a New Plan to Take on Amazon – International Business Times” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 173,293 shares. 137,331 were reported by Hl Lc. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 3,262 shares stake. Alphamark Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 7,539 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 1.5% or 401,265 shares. 90,958 were reported by Bokf Na. Platinum Inv Management owns 28,417 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 164,787 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 145,204 were reported by Element Cap Ltd Liability Company. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 2,481 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Trust Communications holds 5,905 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 205,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares to 41,017 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Incorporated accumulated 0.74% or 1.27 million shares. Associated Banc owns 73,860 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 1.53% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 36,400 were reported by Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 258,883 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 246,349 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc owns 8,923 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). House Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 126,006 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.49% or 11,290 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.12M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Group Plc invested 5.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Howe And Rusling holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 116 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 208 shares.

