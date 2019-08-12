As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Stake; As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $710,656

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.69. About 91,708 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 141.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 454,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 773,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75 million, up from 319,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 1.34 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 85,890 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.27% or 11,404 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 2,109 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 200 shares. 898 were reported by Fund Management. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fiera Corp holds 466,289 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd reported 768 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 7,903 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mngmt Co has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 30,187 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,071 shares. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 252,291 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 50,295 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,943 shares to 4,502 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 9,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.36 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares to 57,719 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

