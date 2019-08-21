As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Camden Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.24 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 1.54 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

