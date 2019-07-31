As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Kensico Capital Management Upped Holding; Hcp (HCP) Share Value Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Stake by $831,482

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 26,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 50,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 1.03 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 3.06 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,942 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Independent Franchise Prns Llp has 10.52M shares for 4.41% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 2.00 million shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 680 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 3.58 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.87 million shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 40,000 shares. F&V Mngmt Limited Liability reported 144,670 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt has 13,188 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 40,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sky Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 5,624 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $248.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 460,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

