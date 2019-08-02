As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Kensico Capital Management Lifted by $77.30 Million Its Stake; Old West Investment Management Maintains Stake in Cameco (CCJ)

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 1.95 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 3.83 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $129.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26,577 shares to 103,214 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.