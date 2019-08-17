As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Holder Kensico Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Zacks Investment Management Raised by $1.49 Million Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.95M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 4,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 135,974 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.81 million, up from 131,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 2,113 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Co Dc has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sol Capital Management reported 2,650 shares. Utah Retirement holds 46,405 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cypress Ltd reported 1,754 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh invested in 0.03% or 7,828 shares. New Jersey-based Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co reported 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 47,219 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 282,887 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 403,563 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,980 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 491 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 110,797 shares to 6,507 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,782 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $738.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).