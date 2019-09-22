As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered by $3.32 Million Its Position; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Value Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Boosted Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 495,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.69 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 965,290 shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 133,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 218,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 12.84M shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $56.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 53 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 26,649 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12,705 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 183 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,201 shares. Moreover, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 15.61% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.68M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 73,693 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 72,988 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 308,756 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 750,696 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Par Mngmt holds 50,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.78M for 19.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 62,400 shares to 65,900 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 417,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).