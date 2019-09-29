As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Upped Its Position; Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Increased Position

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 9,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 380,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01M, up from 370,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32 million shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Gets FDA Pediatric Approval; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 15/05/2018 – Novartis successfully completes acquisition of AveXis, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Group General Counsel Felix Ehrat to Retire From the Company; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG’S NOVN.S EHRAT SAID: ”ALTHOUGH CONTRACT WAS LEGALLY IN ORDER, IT WAS AN ERROR”; 18/05/2018 – Greek Parliament to Vote on Prosecutions in Novartis Bribery Case; 04/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval to Novartis Pharmaceuticals

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees PayPal split with EBay ‘better than feared’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay’s StubHub Platform – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 26,796 shares to 545,741 shares, valued at $41.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,762 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 1,949 shares. Regent holds 0.1% or 8,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 41,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc reported 3.69% stake. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 7,335 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 47,766 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Wright Investors has invested 0.16% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Glenmede Co Na stated it has 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 126,410 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 40,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.38% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.05% or 222,827 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.03M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 2.09M shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 68,605 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.