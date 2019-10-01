As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Increased Its Stake; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Auto Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $306,240; Shares Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 87.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 29,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 6.21M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18,800 shares to 6,712 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 36,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,992 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,000 are held by Ally. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 406,652 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 7,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5 are owned by Transamerica Inc. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 1,380 shares. 531,287 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 11.08 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 133,115 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dsc Advisors LP stated it has 7,559 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund stated it has 17,085 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $288.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bbr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 3,249 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company has 2.54% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 346,800 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt reported 954 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 18,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 1,488 shares. Dodge Cox invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Barr E S has 1,575 shares. Wms Prns stated it has 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 39,901 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 231 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has invested 1.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Com has 2.83% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 39,908 shares.