As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Oxbow Advisors Has Lifted Position; Scholtz & Company Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.06. About 9.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 3.83M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.60M were accumulated by Norinchukin Bank The. Altfest L J And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 109,689 shares. Bellecapital Intll Ltd accumulated 9,762 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 76,500 shares. Jasper Ridge LP has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4.66% stake. Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.48% or 21,015 shares in its portfolio. Orca Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6.11% stake. Valicenti Advisory Service invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,862 were accumulated by Nottingham Advsr. Cim owns 4,634 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Corsair Mgmt Lp has 43,308 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Missouri-based Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated reported 140,261 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 226 shares to 1,292 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep Nv (NYSE:ING) by 61,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,454 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Iii Etf Preferred (FPE).