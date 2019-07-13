As Ebay (EBAY) Share Price Rose, Proshare Advisors Trimmed by $2.34 Million Its Position; Shareholder Advisor Partners Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 63,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 783,554 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, down from 846,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 17,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 55,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video)

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,193 shares to 24,464 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,807 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 269,814 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.05% or 9,494 shares. 625 are owned by Kings Point Mngmt. Welch Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation New York accumulated 134,083 shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.05% or 12,000 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.25% or 1.21M shares. 225,298 were reported by Hap Trading Llc. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 156,854 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,830 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 8,380 shares. Asset Inc holds 159,251 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Community Tru Investment Communication holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 358,303 shares. Northeast Consultants invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 116 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, IQV, EBAY – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Look For When eBay Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FDN, EBAY, TWTR, VRSN: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (RALS) by 10,296 shares to 28,287 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.04 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.