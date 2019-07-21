As Ebay (EBAY) Share Price Rose, Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Decreased by $4.35 Million Its Position; Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $2.46 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 3.01M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 13.05M shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.13% or 10,637 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Ltd Ltd Liability Co owns 180 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 9,241 shares. Capital Planning Ltd has 4,450 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 493 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 3,022 shares. Benin reported 64,351 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.36% or 5.06M shares in its portfolio. Eastern National Bank stated it has 3,513 shares. Hodges Cap has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Credit Suisse Ag has 1.00M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 4.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 41,975 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Synovus Fin Corporation accumulated 12,162 shares. Zacks Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 313,029 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 9,820 shares. Amp Capital Ltd owns 771,289 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated holds 242,529 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 964,354 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 92,350 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wetherby Asset Management Inc accumulated 19,736 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation, a Washington-based fund reported 2,744 shares. 386,644 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp.