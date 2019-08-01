As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $958,500 as Shares Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 213,214 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.86M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 5.82M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W Communication reported 24,000 shares stake. 3.01 million are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 404,784 shares. Altrinsic Global Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.17% or 684,264 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.17% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fdx Advsr reported 37,254 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 101,533 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,343 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 5,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peoples Fincl Services Corp owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 434 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 20,235 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 4.09M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 261 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP reported 98 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru accumulated 36 shares. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 21 shares. Cipher Capital Lp has 0.1% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 45,272 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc Inc holds 18,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 82,473 shares. Utah Retirement owns 29,006 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 41,687 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,345 shares stake. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 413,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 179,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings.