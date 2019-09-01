As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Partner Fund Management LP Lowered Its Humana (HUM) Stake by $11.60 Million as Share Value Rose

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 43,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 364,473 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.95 million, down from 408,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $283.21. About 598,200 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Acquisition Isn’t Expected to Have a Material Impact on 2018 Financial Guidance

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.