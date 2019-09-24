As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Raised Holding by $384,540; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Cut Stake by $44.11 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 9,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 380,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01 million, up from 370,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 5.66M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 816,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158,000, down from 819,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,781 shares to 332,648 shares, valued at $50.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,391 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smead Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.91% or 1.53 million shares. Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.31% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 105,757 shares. Private Tru Company Na has 11,722 shares. Citadel accumulated 0.03% or 1.67M shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,605 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 63,637 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 291,194 shares. Philadelphia Trust has 49,061 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Lc accumulated 13,730 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 370 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 68,605 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “If you invested $1,000 in eBay 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now – CNBC” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 33,135 shares to 482,963 shares, valued at $55.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 455,277 shares. Sol Management Com holds 27,233 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.01% or 3,302 shares. Lynch Assocs In has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,420 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 346,760 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,245 shares. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 10,099 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 0.95% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indiana Investment Mngmt holds 15,942 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 5,558 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold reported 64,967 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Limited Com reported 16,148 shares.