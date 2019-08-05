As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Kensico Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $77.30 Million; As Range Resources (RRC) Market Value Declined, S&Co Trimmed Its Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 4.97 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 12.12 million shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 118,759 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 40,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Sky Invest Gp Lc has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 1,643 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 6,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mngmt reported 210,438 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.06% or 88,723 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment holds 0.56% or 76,721 shares in its portfolio. 326,836 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Company. Oxbow Advsrs Llc, Texas-based fund reported 95,225 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 9.15M shares. Bb&T owns 295,652 shares. Principal Financial Group invested in 0.04% or 1.23 million shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zacks Management reported 313,029 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $191.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, PayPal, eBay, Dropbox and Healthstream – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fitbit (FIT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Estimated, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares to 346,620 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. On Monday, March 11 FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.