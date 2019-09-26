As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Increased Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 5,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.51. About 1.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1140.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 187,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 203,856 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, up from 16,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 5.21M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 80,732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Corp has 652,364 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 21,890 shares. 38,365 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Lc. Bp Public has invested 0.23% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Ghp Invest has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 13,148 are held by Srb. First Interstate State Bank accumulated 0.03% or 3,619 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com owns 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 25,243 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7.10M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,643 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 203,856 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 95,012 shares to 130,115 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 35,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,810 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

