As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Chemical Bank Has Lifted Stake; Mig Capital Cut Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding by $20.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 87.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 29,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.62M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 237,773 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.43M for 18.51 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Investors holds 3.36 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital has 0.13% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 36,214 shares. Huntington Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated stated it has 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Mngmt Lc holds 36,961 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gates Mgmt owns 849,857 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 162,927 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Oakbrook Llc has 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,700 shares. Verition Fund, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,556 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 92,908 shares. 11,947 are owned by Stevens Cap Mngmt L P. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. 22,983 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt. Jane Street Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,753 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Co reported 220,383 shares stake. Art Advsrs has 0.15% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 65,359 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Allied Advisory Inc holds 32,941 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 0.02% or 132,964 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0.51% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8.60 million shares. Group Inc One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 38,278 shares. Baupost Gp Limited Liability Company Ma holds 24.15M shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 7,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Columbia Asset owns 31,157 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 185,000 shares. Davy Asset Management Limited stated it has 16,225 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.08% or 25,243 shares. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 36,834 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. California-based Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 0.29% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 3,997 shares to 131,446 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,871 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

