As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Scotia Capital Has Raised Stake; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $39.33 Million; Share Value Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.10M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470.15M, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 2.82 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 162.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 11,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 12.30 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares to 13.94M shares, valued at $659.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 300,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77M shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

