As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Lifted Position; Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Baytex Energy (BTE) Holding by $331,967 as Market Value Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 137.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 68,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 118,759 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 6.56 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $727.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 2.46 million shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baytex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Got Clobbered in October (and at Least 1 Looks Like a Great Buy) – Motley Fool” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 845,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EBay sues Amazon for seller poaching – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Reasons Investors Love eBay – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nielsen (NLSN) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.