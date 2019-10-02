As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Chemical Bank Boosted Stake; Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Lowered Holding

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34 million, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $242.4. About 56,370 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 87.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 29,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 244,460 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Ord (NYSE:MMM) by 22,000 shares to 211,000 shares, valued at $36.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CME) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Ord (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.12 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Public Storage Announces Management Changes – Business Wire” on April 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Public Storage a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Public Storage Announces the Appointment of a New Director – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Shopify Buys 6 River, Threatens Amazonâ€™s Warehouse Tech Lead – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,160 shares to 16,150 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 18,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,927 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).