As Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) Shares Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Lifted by $2.21 Million Its Stake; Diam Company LTD Holds Position in Cousins Pptys (CUZ)

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 291.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 245,768 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 330,058 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 84,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 319,814 shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 150,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 600,749 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: Eaton Vance Option Funds’ Fall From Grace – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enhancing Retirement Income With A Portfolio Of Covered Call CEFs: Part I – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2014, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Screening Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Creating A Shopping List For Covered Call Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2015.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dyn Overwrite by 41,217 shares to 10,253 shares, valued at $185,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 151,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,537 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Income Cr Strategie.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.54 million shares or 17.77% more from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0% or 6,700 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Eaton Vance Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Kwmg Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Advisory Services Ntwk holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 190,167 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 589,873 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 888,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.71 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). First Hawaiian Bank holds 310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.03% or 57,504 shares in its portfolio. Ent Service Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 31,672 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 944,850 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 245 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc reported 4.17 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 11,069 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 149,900 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 178,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Alliancebernstein LP has 8.79 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 12,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 285,435 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Moreover, Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Prudential holds 712,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 521,209 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. 3.02 million were accumulated by Palisade Nj.