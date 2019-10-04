As Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Shareholder Ftb Advisors Trimmed Position by $4.53 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,207 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 305,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, down from 356,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 132,538 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 12,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,563 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 18,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $375.02. About 1.47M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.24 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bellecapital Limited stated it has 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 9,042 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd has 9,479 shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc reported 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Numerixs Invest Techs reported 3,001 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.63% stake. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 9,867 shares. Cap Limited Ca holds 1.03% or 11,859 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com has 27,553 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Communications holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,737 shares. Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust Co has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.11% or 88,838 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tctc Limited Liability stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Limited Liability holds 19,283 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,521 shares to 195,531 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 4,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Closed-End Fund ETV: Stubborn Premium Persists – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund For Tax Friendly Monthly Income Review – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Screening Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund declares $0.1108 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ETV: An 8.58% Yield But We Need To Be Patient – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 1.45% more from 7.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Natl Trust accumulated 675 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 4,637 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 15,370 shares. First Financial In holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 40,653 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. M&T National Bank Corporation accumulated 27,000 shares. Bartlett And Limited Co invested in 150 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Rmb Capital Mngmt invested in 148,117 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 585,640 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 54,332 shares. Creative Planning holds 37,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability invested in 11,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Advisers Limited Company has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV).