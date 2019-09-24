As Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $753,105; As Woodward (WWD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Geode Capital Management Lowered Stake by $8.01 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 70,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 676,864 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.59 million, down from 747,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 171,197 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,207 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 305,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, down from 356,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. It closed at $14.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 21.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco owns 0.03% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 1.03M shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates Inc accumulated 29,022 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 102,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.94% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 10,845 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 91,323 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,126 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.14% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Citigroup stated it has 16,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Management stated it has 8,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.07% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eagle Advsr holds 0.06% or 14,008 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Advent Intl Ma has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 41,619 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) by 627,425 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $30.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Petroleum Corp by 77,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 1.45% more from 7.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% or 152,784 shares. Wetherby Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 1.13M shares. Principal Gp Inc has 19,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Naples Global Limited Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 219,738 shares. Da Davidson And Com reported 12,776 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.04% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 26,628 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 12,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Athena Cap Limited Liability stated it has 305,985 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 54,332 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 1,827 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 427,620 shares. Ent Financial reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV).