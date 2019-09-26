As Eaton Vance (EV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Lowered Position; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Trust Asset Management Trimmed Position by $5.81 Million

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 11,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 419,875 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, down from 431,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 671,177 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 207,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 36,648 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 244,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 6.79 million shares traded or 79.98% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.43 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Limited Liability invested in 0.64% or 165,122 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 6,950 shares. Jennison Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Phocas Fincl Corporation stated it has 3,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 63,838 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank & accumulated 81,081 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds has 1.48% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 47,894 shares. Kistler holds 3,898 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4,014 are held by River And Mercantile Asset Llp. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 64,843 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 66,718 shares. 536,954 were reported by Grand Jean Capital Management. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EV shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 78.37 million shares or 2.31% less from 80.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 58,787 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% or 68,800 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc stated it has 9,517 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 343 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 82,931 shares. 5.03M were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 198,801 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,653 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 90,593 shares. Meeder Asset owns 367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 12,597 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.22M shares.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. EV’s profit will be $100.99 million for 12.78 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

