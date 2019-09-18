As Eaton Vance (EV) Valuation Rose, London Co Of Virginia Upped Its Position; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stake Has Lifted by Real Estate Management Services Llc

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 74,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 641,601 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, up from 567,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 9,878 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 20,393 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 334,600 shares to 176,111 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Llc, New York-based fund reported 96,871 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 320,452 shares. 82,410 are owned by Aperio Gru Ltd Company. Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Exane Derivatives owns 673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd accumulated 1.98 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Parkside Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 514 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 7.17M shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 97 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 295,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 15,208 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EV shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 78.37 million shares or 2.31% less from 80.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 39,066 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 34,060 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 23,519 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.25% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Zebra Capital Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Farmers And Merchants Inc has invested 0.18% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 148,374 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Paloma Management Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Pnc Svcs Gru owns 12,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Btim invested in 879,698 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

