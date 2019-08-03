As Eaton Vance (EV) Valuation Rose, Jlb & Associates Increased by $1.04 Million Its Position; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $4.90 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 61,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 722,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.73 million, down from 784,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 627,120 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 77,847 shares to 507,647 shares, valued at $89.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 635,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Inc has 15,466 shares. Jane Street Group Llc reported 0.01% stake. Clearbridge Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 66,666 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 459,143 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services holds 10,280 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. National Pension Service has invested 0.52% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc has invested 1.75% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fmr Limited accumulated 0.23% or 23.83 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 341,687 shares. Shoker Counsel has 0.16% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,698 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Delta Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 31,405 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.27% or 29,287 shares. Opus Capital Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,228 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs invested in 1.74% or 167,641 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX).

