As Eaton Vance (EV) Valuation Rose, Holder Jlb & Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Position in Caredx (CDNA) as Share Price Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 116,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 725,781 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88 million, down from 842,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 120,414 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 246,531 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares to 103,213 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macy’s: Once More, Buying At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EV Company News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why NIO Shares Are Tumbling More Than 12% Lower Monday Afternoon – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Profiles AlloSeq Suite of NGS Products at ASHI – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Hibbett Sports, Pintec Technology, CareDX, and Ideanomics on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chris Cournoyer Joins CareDx Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 3.44 million shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $275.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 71,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI).

