As Eaton Vance (EV) Valuation Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed by $796,000 Its Holding; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Shares Declined, Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 214,192 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, up from 209,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 706,553 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 177,759 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, down from 197,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 93,419 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $99.60 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.

