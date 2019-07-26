As Eaton Vance (EV) Valuation Declined, Jlb & Associates Has Lifted Stake; Bluemountain Capital Management Stake in Waters (WAT) Decreased as Valuation Declined

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 334,247 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 91.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 21,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,155 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 24,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.59. About 223,396 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 82,279 shares to 97,370 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 14,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.40 million activity. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180 on Wednesday, January 30. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. Shares for $4.60M were sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51M on Tuesday, February 5. $5.25 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by King Ian.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 413 shares. North Star Asset stated it has 28,692 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,885 shares. Dubuque National Bank stated it has 335 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.08% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 83,894 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 3,127 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 111,648 shares stake. Provident Invest Management has 6,400 shares. Optimum Advisors accumulated 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 18,873 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Da Davidson & holds 15,071 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,105 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Stockton. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 3 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 30,210 shares stake. S&Co reported 24,882 shares stake. 245 are owned by Gemmer Asset Limited Co. Moreover, First Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Citadel Advisors Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). 150 were reported by North Star Investment Mngmt. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 78,195 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Endurance Wealth Inc holds 2,604 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Cambridge Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 82,909 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 34,308 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares to 37,171 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

