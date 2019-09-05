As Eaton Vance (EV) Stock Value Rose, Old Republic International Has Increased Stake by $8.00 Million; Mirae Asset Global Investments Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Has Lifted by $2.67 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 39.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 242,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 848,931 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 606,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 9.93M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 702,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, up from 502,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 624,309 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 15,431 shares to 16,780 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,929 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 201,059 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 237,953 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 185,006 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 11,614 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Century Companies reported 371,864 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 95,905 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department stated it has 3,995 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 1.52 million shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 4.54 million shares stake. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Geode Mgmt Ltd accumulated 14.08 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 24,369 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Company owns 11,118 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 762,819 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Group holds 0% or 7,480 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). 334,504 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. S&Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 26,812 shares. 19,167 are owned by Arrowstreet L P. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Company owns 9,517 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr invested in 14,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,220 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Com. Old Republic Intll reported 702,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,657 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc holds 0.04% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) or 17,588 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 9,560 shares. Capital Management Corporation Va reported 2.75% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 26,657 shares.