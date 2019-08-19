As Eaton Vance (EV) Stock Rose, Jlb & Associates Has Boosted Holding by $1.04 Million; Pultegroup (PHM) Shareholder Chartist Trimmed Its Stake by $643,103

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 74,587 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47M, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 264,234 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders tumble as June existing home sales slide – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PulteGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 17,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc invested in 26,716 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 335,000 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cibc Mkts reported 24,185 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cypress Capital Grp, Florida-based fund reported 10,913 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 1 shares. Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,838 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com owns 30,000 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma reported 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 41,181 were reported by Cadence Capital Llc. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd stated it has 57,636 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 37,975 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.45 million for 9.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 72,577 shares to 75,652 shares, valued at $26.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,109 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 82,041 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 245 shares in its portfolio. 11,293 are held by Piedmont Invest. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1.15 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 161,161 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Bokf Na reported 16,820 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fiduciary, Massachusetts-based fund reported 581,827 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 7,673 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 111,700 are owned by Andra Ap. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Co holds 567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,200 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX).