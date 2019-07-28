As Eaton Vance (EV) Shares Declined, Holder Jlb & Associates Raised Its Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Holding

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 625,742 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 6.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares to 101,697 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,200 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has 2,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants reported 65,467 shares stake. Grimes & Inc stated it has 172,720 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) or 3,125 shares. 50 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). 161,161 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Thompson Invest has 14,434 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 46,544 shares. Counselors holds 0.17% or 98,885 shares in its portfolio. London Com Of Virginia holds 0.2% or 567,337 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 9,009 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.01% or 48,829 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 61,884 shares. 581,827 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northside Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc owns 29,906 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Letko Brosseau Associates invested in 1.41M shares. Bb&T holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 685,164 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 73,701 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 197,825 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sfmg Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,811 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 286,892 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc invested in 187,354 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 8,064 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

