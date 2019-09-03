As Eaton Vance (EV) Share Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Has Raised Holding by $1.04 Million; Lmr Partners Llp Holding in Ameren (AEE) Lowered by $331,566 as Stock Value Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 607,484 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 38.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp analyzed 4,542 shares as the company's stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 7,271 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 11,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 1.10 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EV Company News For The Month Of August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney sells YES Network at EV of $3.47B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “In Chinaâ€™s EV Bubble, Nio Stock Straddles Line Between Target and Victim – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hexoâ€™s â€œSmoke-Freeâ€ Strategy Is Solid, but Shares Remain Overvalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Iâ€™m Still Leaving Nio Stock in the Driveway – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares to 101,697 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,083 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 6,191 shares. Hightower Ltd has 116,227 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Incorporated reported 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Montag A & holds 28,335 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability stated it has 6,150 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 9,992 shares. Fin Counselors has invested 0.17% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 72,022 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 12,976 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 19,495 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 10.82 million shares. Moreover, Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 567 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 164,196 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Ameren Corporationâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iff (NYSE:IFF) by 3,503 shares to 11,673 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,773 shares, and has risen its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,570 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 47,129 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 70,522 shares. Da Davidson holds 0% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Graham Com Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 48,370 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Clean Yield reported 0% stake. 25,052 were reported by Cambridge Advsrs. 6,748 were reported by Buckingham Asset Ltd Com. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 5,130 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 10,351 shares. Blb&B Limited Com reported 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).