As Eaton Vance (EV) Share Price Rose, Cambridge Trust Company Trimmed by $416,720 Its Position; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 47.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 10,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,361 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 21,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 681,234 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,144 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 201,832 shares to 542,900 shares, valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 35,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,744 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. EV’s profit will be $100.98 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.