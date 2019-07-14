As Eaton Vance (EV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Cut Stake by $416,720; Bank Of America Upped Stake in United States Stl New (Put) (X) by $21.91 Million as Share Value Declined

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 485.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.11 million, up from 237,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 10.48 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL FORECASTS 2Q18 ADJ EBITDA OF $400M; EBITDA EST $452M; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 47.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,361 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 21,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 871,308 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $98.46 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEMG) by 41,623 shares to 259,744 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).