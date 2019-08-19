As Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Share Price Rose, Grimes & Company Upped Position; Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Interocean Capital Decreased Its Position by $638,270

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 8,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 172,720 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 164,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 176,484 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 3,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 9,111 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 12,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $186.65. About 5.89 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’; 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 10/05/2018 – BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 03/04/2018 – Facebook says it’s strict on privacy, but won’t extend European data standards to all markets; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 12/04/2018 – LAWYER REPRESENTING FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS MAY CONSIDER APPEALING IRISH COURT REFERRAL TO ECJ ON STANDARD CONTRACTUAL CLAUSES

More news for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: "7 Things You Didn't Know About NIO – The Motley Fool" on July 21, 2019. Nasdaq.com's article titled: "In China's EV Bubble, Nio Stock Straddles Line Between Target and Victim – Nasdaq" and published on August 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.05 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

