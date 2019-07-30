As Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Idacorp (IDA) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 38,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 2.48M shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 23,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, down from 326,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 161,777 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Prospector Prtnrs Lc has invested 1.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Smith Salley Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,616 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 3.75 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Invests Ny has 904,597 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. 381,298 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Moreover, Coastline has 0.5% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 1.07M are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Financial Bank Of The West accumulated 0.03% or 2,668 shares. Cadence National Bank Na owns 21,877 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Somerset Trust holds 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 188 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Int accumulated 1.76 million shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) completes acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton to buy TransDigm’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd by 4,941 shares to 7,463 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT) by 75,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,810 shares, and cut its stake in Innovator Ibd 50 Etf.

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 3 Days Before IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDACORP, Inc. to Ring the NYSE Closing Bell® on February 12 – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDACORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results, Affirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15,070 shares to 601,572 shares, valued at $25.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.17 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95 million for 21.79 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.