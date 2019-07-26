As Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Stock Price Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Its Stake by $3.41 Million; Gratia Capital Raised Its Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $1.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 907,055 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 42,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 228,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 1.27M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares to 71,329 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 1,227 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd owns 25,151 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 21,015 are owned by Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Llc. 5,278 were accumulated by Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 11,422 shares stake. Peoples Fincl Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 100 shares. National Bank & Trust reported 370,260 shares. 47,460 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Janney Cap owns 391,000 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 340 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 128,493 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 623,390 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 259,456 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 28,629 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 27,546 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.08% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 3.43M shares stake. 7 are held by Huntington Bancshares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.11% or 2.90 million shares. Sachem Head Capital Management LP reported 3.75M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0% or 20,000 shares. Cap Fund Management stated it has 31,559 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 24,541 shares.